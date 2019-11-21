International Development News
Development News Edition

Hostel fee hike: JNU says misinformation campaign being run

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 23:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 23:18 IST
Hostel fee hike: JNU says misinformation campaign being run
Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Thursday said it has a deficit of more than Rs 45 crore and there is a "misinformation" campaign being run in the name of hostel fee hike. The JNU, in a statement, said the deficit is large because of the huge electricity and water charges and the salary of contractual staff.

The UGC no longer allows payment of salaries of contractual employees of hostels from the salary head of the budget. The number of such employees is over 450.

"The UGC has given clear instructions to JNU that all shortfalls in the non-salary expenditures should be met by using the internal receipts generated by the University. Thus, there is no alternative for the IHA than to collect service charges from the students," it said. According to preliminary estimates, the revised hostel charges for each general student is approximately Rs 4,500 per month.

Out of this, Rs 2,300 is for food charges per month. Of the remaining amount of Rs 2,200, BPL category students have to pay only 50 percent.

Therefore, a BPL category student has to pay approximately Rs 3,400 per month, it explained. This is to underline that there is a misinformation campaign that says that there is a massive hostel fee hike in JNU, they said.

"In reality, service charges are being levied, which have been zero so far. For sustainability of the University budget which has run into a huge deficit, it is necessary to levy the service charges in the hostel," the institute said. There is also propaganda that a large number of poor students will be adversely

affected by the revised hostel charges, it said. "It may be noted that out of around 6,000 students who are residing in the hostels, 5,371 students receive financial assistance in the form of fellowships and scholarships," the statement said.

The university also dismissed reports that the revised hostel charges in JNU are more than similar charges in other Central Universities. "It needs to be underlined that JNU does not charge developmental fees, unlike other universities. Moreover, the admission fee in JNU has been minimal for decades and no revision has taken place for more than four decades," the varsity said. They said the Central University of Hyderabad charges an admission fee of Rs 10,000 per annum whereas JNU charges around Rs 300 per annum.

Students of JNU have been protesting for over three weeks against a draft hostel manual, which has provisions for a hostel fee hike, a dress code, and curfew timings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Bodies of live-in partners, their help with stab wounds found in MP

A 56-year-old furniture trader, his live-in partner and their domestic help were found dead with multiple stab wounds at their home here, police said on Thursday. Nand Kishore Malvi and Phulvabai, 62, were in a relationship for the last 25 ...

Trump administration mulls new EU trade probe as auto tariff window closes -Politico

Trump administration officials are considering whether to start a new trade investigation against the European Union as a way to justify imposing tariffs as the window for auto-related tariffs under a prior probe closes, Politico reported o...

Trump impeachment: Witness attacks 'fictional narrative propagated by Russians'

A former top White House adviser on Russia on Thursday said the fictional narrative pushed by Donald Trump and the Republicans about Ukraines role in influencing the 2016 US election was propagated by Russia, as she testified before the Hou...

Report: Patriots WR Sanu facing multi-week absence

New England Patriots wide receiver Mohamed Sanu is nursing an ankle injury that could sideline him for a few games, according to a published report Thursday. Tom E. Curran of NBCSportsBoston.com reported that Sanu could be out for a couple ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019