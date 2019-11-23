Observe Nov 27 as ‘National Day of Protest’: JNUSU to Students-Youths across India  

Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) on Saturday gave a call to the students and youths throughout the country to join the ongoing protest of JNU students (#JNUProtests) by observing November 27 as 'National Day of Protest'.

JNUSU calls on students everywhere to join us on 27 November in holding a National Day of Protest in defense of affordable public education. Resist privatisation. Education is a right, not a privilege and definitely not a commodity. Contact: jnusuofficial@gmail.com#FeesMustFall pic.twitter.com/dLwtNSfBew — JNUSU (@JNUSUofficial) November 23, 2019

"Resist privatization. Education is a right, not a privilege and definitely not a commodity," said JNUSU in its message to the students and youths throughout the country to join the protest. The union also issued a letter signed by all the four elected representatives. It reads, "Privatization of Education is a grim reality in India today… In the light of this looming crisis in higher education we therefore make this appeal to students across all universities, colleges and institutes to observe as National Day of Protest in Defense of Affordable and Accessible Education on 27 November (Wednesday), 2019,".

The students of JNU are protesting for over a week against decision of the University administration to increase the fees of the hostel and mess. However, the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has appointed a three-member high power committee to suggest measures to solve the agitation but it seems the committee failed to restore the confidence of the students' in the system.