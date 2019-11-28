International Development News
Development News Edition

New Zealand's university signs MoU with NIFT

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 19:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 19:36 IST
New Zealand's university signs MoU with NIFT

New Zealand's Massey University signed an agreement with the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) on Thursday to collaborate in the area of 'sustainable fashion'. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which was signed at the New Zealand High Commission here, is in line with New Zealand's continued efforts to strengthen its education ties with India.

The MoU between the College of Creative Arts, Massey University, New Zealand and NIFT in India will be basis for discussions around staff and student exchange along with research agendas that hold great potential for collaboration and international research. "The College of Creative Arts values the Prime Minister's Scholarships for Asia programme and we commend the entire team for facilitating this opportunity for students to collaborate with NIFT to address sustainable fashion design, one of the societal challenges of our age," Claire Robinson, Vice-Chancellor, Massey University said.

Both institutions are collaborating as part of a sustainable fashion team project titled "Make Fashion Circular: A New Sustainability Paradigm". Eight students from Massey University participated with NIFT students to develop concepts for innovative circular solutions to fashion design and production. The project and all related visits will also be captured on film by the students of Massey University Creative Media Production to create a sustainable fashion documentary.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

Himachal: 4 people injured after bus rolls down gorge in Sirmaur

Four people were injured on Thursday after a private bus rolled down a deep gorge in the Maryog area of Himachals Sirmaur district. The bus was carrying a wedding party of 23 people.The injured persons have been admitted to a hospital for t...

Defence Ministry approves procurement of military platforms worth Rs 22,800 crore

The defence ministry on Thursday approved procurement of six P 8I anti-submarine warfare jet, indigenous development of airborne warning and control systems AWACS aircraft and other military platforms at a cost of Rs 22,800 crore. The decis...

BlackBuck partners with IDFC Bank, Yes Bank to offer free FASTags to truckers

Online trucking platform BlackBuck on Thursday said it has partnered with private lenders IDFC Bank and Yes Bank to provide FASTags to truck owners free of cost. Truck owners can order FASTags on BlackBucks Boss App, a digital services plat...

Aditya Birla Finance becomes first company to list commercial papers on exchanges

Aditya Birla Finance Ltd ABFL, the NBFC arm of Aditya Birla Capital, on Thursday became the first company to list its commercial papers on the stock exchanges. The move comes after the exchanges -- the BSE and the NSE -- came out with a fra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019