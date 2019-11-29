International Development News
NEP 2019 likely to be introduced in Parliament in the Current Session

A committee lead by the eminent space scientists Dr. K. Kasturirangan had submitted the draft of National Education Policy (NEP) 2019 on May 31 to which suggestions were invited till July 15.

Image Credit: MHRD, India

Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has almost prepared the final draft to be presented before the cabinet for approval in the next month. After approval of the cabinet the policy is likely to be presented in the current session of the Parliament which will continue till December 13.

"The NEP 2019 is likely to be taken up by the cabinet next month," said Dr. K. Kasturirangan at the FICCI Higher Education Summit. The draft NEP 2019 was put up in public domain for 45 days for comments and suggestions. According to the ministry, about two lakh questions/ suggestions were received out which 80 per cent were aligned with the recommendations while for remaining 20 per cent, a few modifications were required.

The major recommendations such as liberal education, 5+3+3+4 design of school education, renaming of the MHRD ministry to Ministry of Education and Culture, autonomy to the colleges and universities, National Education Commission, private education boards etc are likely to be retained in the new policy.

