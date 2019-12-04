Left Menu
High dropout rate in schools of Delhi government and MCDs: NGO

Interestingly, data indicate that higher number of private school students switched to Delhi government schools at 11th standard and appear as government students in 10+2 board examinations.

Image Credit: Praja Foundation

A report released by an NGO namely 'Praja Foundation' on Wednesday has revealed high rate of dropout in the schools run by Delhi government and the three municipal corporations of Delhi.

According to the report a total of 2,89,682 students were enrolled in 9th standard of state government schools in 2017-18 academic year out of which 1,16,149 could not reach in 10th standard in 2018-19 which is 40 percent of the enrolment. Out of these failed students only 4,037 (3.5 percent) were enrolled in correspondence courses in 10th standard. The analysis of the examination results (CCE) of lower classes reveals that the number of students below Grade C in classes 6, 7, and 8 were respectively 75 percent, 67 percent and 70 percent.

Interestingly, data indicate that higher number of private school students switched to Delhi government schools at 11th standard and appear as government students in 10+2 board examinations. In 2019, out of the total students appeared for 10+2 board examination 55 percent had not studied in Delhi government schools before 9th standard. It clearly indicates the teaching quality in higher classes of government schools is equal or superior and affordable in comparison to their private counterparts.

The three municipal corporations of Delhi (MCDs), which are responsible for primary education in the city also witnessed 19 percent fall in enrolment in the last five years (2014-19). It means more and more parents are now opting for private schools at pre-primary and primary level. Further, after re-introduction of the CBSE 10th board examination in 2018, the pass percentage of students in Delhi government schools dropped from 92.44 percent in 2017 to 68.90 percent in 2018. However, in comparison to 2018, the pass percentage of 9th standard students increased to 71.58 percent.

