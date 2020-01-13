KVS declares appointment of 1974 candidates from Reserve Panel
Human Resource Development Minister Shri. Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced the news of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan's results through social media and congratulated all the selected candidates today.
Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan on Monday declared the appointment of 1974 candidates from Reserve Panel against Advertisement No. 13 & 14 for the posts of TGT, PRT, ASO, SSA, and JSA. The details have been uploaded on the KVS website: kvsangathan.nic.in. The appointment orders will be issued by the concerned Deputy Commissioners of KVS Regional offices by 20th January 2020.
*The post-wise brief of Reserve Panel is given below:*
TGT: 579
PRT: 991
ASO: 08
SSA: 083
JSA: 313
KVS had conducted a recruitment examination in 2018 for various posts of Officers, Teachers and other Staff and the results were announced in 2019. The reserve panel for the 236 posts of PGT, TGT (Miscellaneous), Librarian and PRT (Music) have already been announced on 15th November 2019. The remaining reserve panel for 1974 posts has been announced today.
(With Inputs from PIB)
