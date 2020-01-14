JNU VC wasting taxpayers money, alleges JNUSU  

In a strong rejoinder to the allegations of wasting public money by paying too little hostel fee, the JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) on Tuesday flayed the Vice Chancellor Prof. M. Jagadesh Kumar of the university for paying too little rent for his two government accommodations in Delhi.

Before being appointed the Vice Chancellor of JNU in January, 2016, Kumar was Professor in IIT Delhi. He is presently retaining the accommodation of IIT Delhi and pays a rent of Rs 1200 per month. "Kumar has to pay a nominal monthly rent of Rs 1,200 for his unethically retained IIT residence. However, the market rate for these houses is about Rs 90,000. Why is the VC allowed to waste taxpayers' money," said JNUSU in a tweet.

"The VC's retention of both his JNU and IIT house for such a nominal rent contrasts with the steep hostel fee hike his administration has imposed on students," argued JNUSU. The students also alleged that while VC himself was retaining the two government accommodations on nominal charges but denying the affordable housing for the students of poor families. "Kumar's retention of his IIT quarters for a nominal rent contrasts with the steep hostel fee hike his administration has imposed at JNU, belying its reputation for affirmative action in favour of students from disadvantaged families," said JNUSU in a tweet. The students are protesting against the fee hike since October 28, 2019.

Meanwhile, in an official statement the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has justified has asked the students to call off the strike as the hostel fee hike was partially rolled back. The students, however, rejected the suggestion demanding complete roll back of the hostel fee hike.

