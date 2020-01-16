JNU Administration to impose late fines on students from Monday

In yet another instrument to buckle the protesting students, the JNU administration has announced to impose late fines for registrations in new semester from Monday, January 20, 2020. The decision was taken amid boycotts of JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) and JNU Teachers Union (JNUTA) of all the academic and administrative functions including non-cooperation for registration in the new semester.

As per the circular of the university, the last date of registration in new semester has been extended to January 17. Thereafter, the late comers will be imposed a fine of Rs 100 per day for seven days. After seven days the fine will be increased to Rs 200 per day from January 20 to February 2. "Those not coming for registration after 14 days will be charged Rs 500 per day for 21 days i.e. from January 20 to February 9," said a circular of the university. The late fine for foreign students will be 5 percent, 10 percent and 15 percent of tuition fee respectively. The process of regular registrations will be stopped after 21 days. "Beyond 21 days, the Vice Chancellor may consider written requests for registration and grant the permission for late registration, if deems fit, with imposition of appropriate amount of fine at his discretion," added the circular.

Thus the maximum fine for an Indian national student has been fixed to Rs 10,500 which is more than the semester fee in some courses. However, the fine from foreign national student will depend on their tuition fee which is always higher than their Indian counterparts.

Meanwhile, the JNU administration has informed that about 5,400 out of 8,400 students have already completed their registration in the new semester. JNUSU is protesting against the hostel fee hike from October 28 last year. The movement of the students soon turned into a movement against commercialization of education in India. In this duration, the students were baton charged on several occasions and the campus also witnessed violence.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.