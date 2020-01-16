Left Menu
Development News Edition

JNU Administration to impose late fines on students from Monday

The maximum fine proposed to be charged on an Indian national student has been fixed to Rs 10,500 which is more than the semester fee in some courses.  

JNU Administration to impose late fines on students from Monday
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus, Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar. Image Credit: ANI

In yet another instrument to buckle the protesting students, the JNU administration has announced to impose late fines for registrations in new semester from Monday, January 20, 2020. The decision was taken amid boycotts of JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) and JNU Teachers Union (JNUTA) of all the academic and administrative functions including non-cooperation for registration in the new semester.

As per the circular of the university, the last date of registration in new semester has been extended to January 17. Thereafter, the late comers will be imposed a fine of Rs 100 per day for seven days. After seven days the fine will be increased to Rs 200 per day from January 20 to February 2. "Those not coming for registration after 14 days will be charged Rs 500 per day for 21 days i.e. from January 20 to February 9," said a circular of the university. The late fine for foreign students will be 5 percent, 10 percent and 15 percent of tuition fee respectively. The process of regular registrations will be stopped after 21 days. "Beyond 21 days, the Vice Chancellor may consider written requests for registration and grant the permission for late registration, if deems fit, with imposition of appropriate amount of fine at his discretion," added the circular.

Thus the maximum fine for an Indian national student has been fixed to Rs 10,500 which is more than the semester fee in some courses. However, the fine from foreign national student will depend on their tuition fee which is always higher than their Indian counterparts.

Meanwhile, the JNU administration has informed that about 5,400 out of 8,400 students have already completed their registration in the new semester. JNUSU is protesting against the hostel fee hike from October 28 last year. The movement of the students soon turned into a movement against commercialization of education in India. In this duration, the students were baton charged on several occasions and the campus also witnessed violence.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Thunderstorms, rain brings relief to Australia after catastrophic bushfires

By Natasha Chaku Melbourne, Jan 16 PTIThunderstorms and rain across parts of bushfire-devastated eastern Australia brought some relief to the harried people and firefighters but posed a new challenge of flash floods.The raging Australian bu...

US Dems Warren, Sanders called each other liars in post-debate spat: CNN

Washington, Jan 16 AFP US presidential contenders Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders called each other liars in a heated exchange that could be seen but not heard unfolding onstage after the Democratic debate, the CNN has revealed. The spa...

Prajnesh enters final round, Nagal crashes out of Australian Open qualifiers

Indias top-ranked singles player Prajnesh Gunneswaran is one win away from sealing a place in the Australian Open main draw after progressing to the final round of the qualifiers but it was curtains for compatriot Sumit Nagal here on Thursd...

MEPs weigh Spain's request to lift Catalan separatists' immunity

Strasbourg France, Jan 16 AFP The European Parliament began on Thursday debating a Spanish request to lift the immunity of two Catalan separatist MEPs wanted by Madrid. This request has been submitted to the JURI legal affairs committee to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020