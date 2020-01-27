Left Menu
Manhanga Primary School in Kariba improves facilities with Japan funding

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Mr. Kasahara said that he expected the children of Zimbabwe, who Japan is assisting this time, to help the children of Japan in the future.

Manhanga Primary School in Kariba District now has a greatly improved educational environment thanks to funding from Japan. On 21 January, the Deputy Head of Mission, Mr. Kenichi Kasahara, attended the handover ceremony of newly completed facilities, including three classroom blocks, a teacher's house with solar power, and a fence. These were provided through a project implemented by a local NGO, Tony Waite Organization.

Previously, the school was lacking basic facilities, and the students and teachers had to conduct their lessons in makeshift classrooms with insufficient desks and chairs.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Mr. Kasahara said that he expected the children of Zimbabwe, who Japan is assisting this time, to help the children of Japan in the future. He expressed his wish for even greater friendship between Japan and Zimbabwe.

