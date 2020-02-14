Left Menu
Development News Edition

Helen Beal to Lead DevOps Institute Ambassador Program

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Boca Raton
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 06:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 06:30 IST
Helen Beal to Lead DevOps Institute Ambassador Program

DevOps Institute, a global member-based association for advancing the human elements of DevOps, today announced that Helen Beal will take on the role of Chief Ambassador of the DevOps Institute Ambassador (DOIA) program. Beal is a well-known DevOps evangelist who will lead the DevOps Institute Ambassador program's efforts to provide broad-based thought leadership and localization.

The DevOps Institute Ambassador Program is comprised of accomplished volunteer mentors who are recognized DevOps leaders from across the globe. Ambassadors are committed to leading, educating and empowering the DevOps Institute member community with skills, knowledge, ideas and learning (SKIL). Learn more about the ambassador program here: (https://devopsinstitute.com/become-a-community-member/devops-institute-ambassador/)

"It is quite an honor to be named Chief Ambassador," said Beal. "I aim to make the program a win-win-win for everyone involved. I am excited to support my fellow ambassadors as they work to make a difference in the lives and careers of the humans behind DevOps. There is a lot in store for the expanded DevOps Institute Ambassador Program this year, including organizing local community events known as SKILups, virtual meetups, authorships, speaking at events, podcasts and webinars, career coaching and social media engagements"

Beal is a consultant, coach, writer, and analyst. In addition to her Chief Ambassador role with DevOps Institute, Beal is a DevOpsologist at Ranger4, an analyst at Accelerated Strategies Group, and an editor at InfoQ. As Chief Ambassador she will serve as the key contact and organizer for the growing group of DevOps Institute ambassadors. She will help further the DevOps Institute's mission of advancing the Humans of DevOps by helping them SKILup and thrive in the digital age.

Beal will aim to activate ambassadors through opportunities that not only will serve the DevOps community but grow ambassadors' careers and personal brands. As part of her leadership position, Beal announced the following objectives:

  • Help evolve and promote ambassadors' personal brands and advance their Skills, Knowledge, Ideas and Learning (SKIL)
  • Support DevOps Institute's efforts to upskill the community globally and regionally in DevOps knowledge and practices with the SKIL framework
  • Win for the community - create human connections and a sense of togetherness among the community and across the globe

"Helen is a well-respected and highly experienced DevOps evangelist and we are thrilled to name her Chief Ambassador," said Jayne Groll, CEO of DevOps Institute. "The DevOps Institute Ambassador program will play a huge role in how we implement many of our initiatives and programs in 2020. It brings thought leadership, shared experiences, a growing network of DevOps thought leaders and dynamic content to our community while supporting ambassadors' personal goals. We can't wait to see what Helen helps accomplish with the program this year."

About DevOps Institute Ambassadors

DevOps Institute Ambassadors are DevOps thought leaders and subject domain experts who will contribute to the DevOps Collective Body of Knowledge through local community engagement and visibility. Each Ambassador has the unique opportunity to realize their personal vision, establish connections and pursue new skills, all while mentoring and serving DevOps Institute community members. Ambassadors lead in several ways with contributed content, participation in forums and online groups, organizing local community events known as SKILups, and creating other avenues to engage continuous learning pathways with the community.

About the DevOps Institute

DevOps Institute is dedicated to advancing the human elements of DevOps success. As a global member-based association, DevOps Institute is the go-to learning hub connecting IT practitioners, education partners, consultants, talent acquisition and business executives to help pave the way to support digital transformation and the New IT.

We help advance careers and support emerging practices within the DevOps community based on a human-centered SKIL framework, consisting of Skills, Knowledge, Ideas, and Learning. All of our work, including accreditations, research, events, and continuous learning programs – is focused on providing the "human know-how" to modernize IT and make DevOps succeed.

Web | https://devopsinstitute.com/
Twitter | @DEVOPSINST
LinkedIn | /devops-institute
YouTube | DevOps Institute

Media Contact:

Terri Douglas
Catapult PR-IR
1-303-581-7760
tdouglas@catapultpr-ir.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/772398/DevOps_Institute_Logo.jpg

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

AI for Social Good: Google supports six research projects across Asia

India-UK army exercise AJEYA WARRIOR-2020 commences

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

US calls for Hafiz Saeed to be held accountable for involvement in 26/11 Mumbai terror attack

The US on Thursday local time called for Jamaat-ud-Dawa JuD chief Hafiz Saeed to be held accountable for his involvement in the planning of numerous acts of terrorism, including 2008 Mumbai attacks. We continue to call for Hafiz Saeed to be...

UPDATE 5-Barr: Won't be 'bullied' by Trump on Stone case; jurors appalled

U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Thursday that President Donald Trumps attacks on prosecutors, the judge and jurors in the trial of a longtime adviser undermined the Justice Departments work, adding he would not be bullied by anyo...

Fake flyers and face-mask fear: California fights coronavirus discrimination

A flyer in Los Angeles Carson area, with a fake seal of the World Health Organization, tells residents to avoid Asian-American businesses like Panda Express because of a coronavirus outbreak. A Los Angeles middle schooler is beaten and hosp...

Rapid uptake of new medicine means elimination of hepatitis C from NZ

The rapid uptake of life-saving new hepatitis C medicine Maviret since it was funded by PHARMAC a year ago means the elimination of the deadly disease from this country is a realistic goal, Health Minister David Clark says.Hepatitis C is a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020