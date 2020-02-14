Ireland govt to organise education fairs in five Indian cities

The Irish government will organise education fairs in five Indian cities for students who wish to pursue higher education in Ireland. The 'Education in Ireland' fairs are slated to be held in Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai from February 22 to March 1.

Leading Irish institutes will be present in the fairs to address, discuss, speak about programmes available, intakes, offer acceptance, speak about campus life, accommodation, international student support, scholarships among others under one roof to provide students and parents with integrated solutions for all their queries. "In addition to meeting the institutions, the annual fairs are designed for the benefit of the student to access end-to-end education market in Ireland while getting a broader perspective on the variety of courses being offered, the job opportunities given post studies and to understand the visa procedures without bearing any financial risk or investment of time," said Barry O'Driscoll, Senior Education Adviser, India – Education in Ireland.

At this edition of the fair, a hospitality master class will also be organised in Mumbai to provide a platform to students who are interested in hotel management and culinary arts. Apart from the wide range of sponsorships from multiple Irish sources, 'Education in Ireland' will also offer 3000-euro worth scholarships to two students present at the fair from each city.

Enterprise Ireland which manages the Education in Ireland national brand under the authority of the Minister for Education and Skills is responsible for the promotion of Irish higher education Institutions overseas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.