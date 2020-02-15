CP asks students to contact police in case they face

Wishing luck for their coming board examinations, Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma on

Saturday asked students to dial 100 or contact the force in case of any disturbance due to music played on loudspeakers or

any other issues they face. In a tweet on Saturday evening, Sharma provided four

mobile numbers 9432610443, 9432610446, 9874903465, 9432624365 for the students to contact in case of such

disturbances. The move, police sources said, was taken after

requests poured into the Kolkata Police headquarters in Lalbazar and its social networking page from students seeking

help as their board examinations are approaching. "Respected authority, as board exams and other exams,

are approaching, we students are facing the problem of loud music in our locality almost every day. Be it a private

function or a political agenda, people are setting up huge speakers and decks even after 10 PM," tweet of one student

Raghav Agarwal, read.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

