3-member committee to probe Class 11 question paper leak

A three-member committee has been set up to enquire into the alleged leakage of question paper

Class 11 final examination conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM), officials said on

Friday. The committee will be headed by the Director of

Education (Schools) and will have additional director Education (Schools) and the deputy secretary in the Education

department as the other two-members, a statement issued by the Education department said.

The committee will find out the facts and circumstances leading to the leakage of the question papers.

It will also probe whether there was any procedural lapses on the part of the COHSEM or any individual was involved in the

question paper leak, the statement said. It will also suggest preventive measures to avoid such

lapses in the near future. The COHSEM on Wednesday cancelled the Class 11 final

examination which commenced on February 17 after question papers of at least five subjects - Physics, Chemistry,

Mathematics, Biology and Manipuri - were leaked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.