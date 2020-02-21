HPPSC cancels written test held for Hindi lecturer's post

The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has cancelled a recently held test for the post of Lecturer (School New)-Hindi, its secretary, Rakhil Kahlon, said on Friday. The commission took the decision in a meeting on Thursday after it found that some questions from the District Language Officer examination held in 2018 had been repeated in the February 16 test, he said.

The HPPSC has decided to re-conduct the test, for which a suitable date will shortly be intimated through its website, Kahlon said. The candidates admitted to the cancelled test will be called to take the re-test, the HPPSC secretary added.

Examinees had brought the issue of repetition of questions to the commission's notice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.