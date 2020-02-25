Lack of funds may delay salary: Visva-Bharati to faculty, non-teaching staff

Visva-Bharati authorities have informed faculty members of the university and non-teaching staff that there may be a delay in payment of salary for the month of February due to lack of funds. The premier central university, founded by Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore in 1921, issued a notification regarding this on Monday.

"This is for information of all concerned that the salary for the month of February 2020 is likely to be delayed due to paucity of funds," said the notification signed by the registrar of the varsity. Salaries are paid by the varsity to its staff and pensioners on the last working day of every month.

The Visva-Bharati needs Rs 23 crore every month for payment of salaries to 1,400 teaching and non-teaching staff, and around 1,960 pensioners, a university source said.

A varsity spokesperson said Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty is in Delhi and in touch with the University

Grants Commission (UGC) and the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) for release of funds.

The MHRD sends funds for staff salaries to central universities through the UGC.

Last Friday, the vice-chancellor had raised many eyebrows with his remarks that a section of people are using the university "as the goose which lays golden eggs".

He said the university is going through a financial crisis and "is on a ventilator".

