Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lack of funds may delay salary: Visva-Bharati to faculty, non-teaching staff

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 14:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 14:47 IST
Lack of funds may delay salary: Visva-Bharati to faculty, non-teaching staff

Visva-Bharati authorities have informed faculty members of the university and non-teaching staff that there may be a delay in payment of salary for the month of February due to lack of funds. The premier central university, founded by Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore in 1921, issued a notification regarding this on Monday.

"This is for information of all concerned that the salary for the month of February 2020 is likely to be delayed due to paucity of funds," said the notification signed by the registrar of the varsity. Salaries are paid by the varsity to its staff and pensioners on the last working day of every month.

The Visva-Bharati needs Rs 23 crore every month for payment of salaries to 1,400 teaching and non-teaching staff, and around 1,960 pensioners, a university source said.

A varsity spokesperson said Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty is in Delhi and in touch with the University

Grants Commission (UGC) and the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) for release of funds.

The MHRD sends funds for staff salaries to central universities through the UGC.

Last Friday, the vice-chancellor had raised many eyebrows with his remarks that a section of people are using the university "as the goose which lays golden eggs".

He said the university is going through a financial crisis and "is on a ventilator".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Warner says Australia on track for T20 World Cup success

Top batsman David Warner reckons Australias Twenty20 team are well on course for World Cup success later in the year as they go into the last game of their three-match T20 series in South Africa on Wednesday. We are definitely on track. You...

Shell launches advanced fleet management solutions in India

Shell, a British-Dutch oil and gas company headquartered in the Netherlands and incorporated in the United Kingdom, on Tuesday launched its fleet solutions portfolio in India. Aiming to reduce the total cost of ownership for fleet owners, t...

UPDATE 1-Netanyahu says will press ahead with E-1 settlement project in West Bank

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday he was moving forward with a plan to build some 3,500 homes for Jewish settlers in one the most sensitive areas of the occupied West Bank, a project frozen after international critic...

Merz expects to find "understanding" with Merkel if elected CDU leader

Friedrich Merz, an erstwhile rival of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, said on Tuesday he expected to come to an understanding with her if he is successful in his run for the leadership of their Christian Democrats CDU.The chancellor is ele...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020