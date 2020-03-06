Left Menu
Directorate of School Education Jammu to create database of pvt schools

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  Updated: 06-03-2020 15:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 15:33 IST
To create a database of private schools and ensure transparency, the Directorate of School Education (DSE) of Jammu has asked the institutions to register on its portal

Through the portal, the DSE will collect information on infrastructure, employees, fees and facilities, among others, of private schools, according to an order. The data is required to create an efficient and smooth mechanism for monitoring the functioning of private schools as well as for quick disposal of applications to the schools in various matters

Private schools, under all boards, having either any one or all classes from pre-primary to Class 12, are advised to register themselves on the portal and upload all relevant information, including necessary certificates like recognition certificate, affiliation certificate and building safety certificates, the order said. The schools must complete this exercise within 15 days that is till March 20.

