Left Menu
Development News Edition

Most institutions paid NSFAS allowances upfront: Manamela

Manamela said this when he briefed media following his visit to the NSFAS office in Cape Town on Thursday. 

Most institutions paid NSFAS allowances upfront: Manamela
Following his visit to the NSFAS office, Manamela was expected to conduct a monitoring visit at the University of Cape Town later on Thursday morning.  Image Credit: Twitter(@PresidencyZA)

The Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Science, and Technology, Buti Manamela, says while there are still challenges of student allowances not being paid on time by universities and TVET colleges, he is happy that the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has disbursed all the funds on time.

Manamela said this when he briefed media following his visit to the NSFAS office in Cape Town on Thursday.

The Deputy Minister's visit was aimed at getting an update on the 2020 registration process. He also did a walkabout at the call centre to get the first-hand experience of queries and challenges faced by students in universities, and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges.

"Most of the challenges we have received a report on having to do with what we regard as internal challenges, so we are quite excited about the improvement that has been made at NSFAS.

"This year was the first year which we paid allowances before March, which I think is a big leap compared to the past," he said.

Manamela said this year, most institutions have been paid upfront.

"In fact, all institutions have been paid upfront for them to be able to disburse allowances to students.

"We have had minimal late applications. The idea, as we have always said, would be to reduce [late applications] to almost zero.

"We have had minimal appeals... I think all of this is a symbol of stability in terms of the role that NSFAS needs to play."

In the near future, with the lessons that have been learned over the last two or three years, the government will be able to have registrations and academic programs commencing on time.

Ministry, department to engage students protesting over unpaid allowances

Manamela said despite this, he, together with NSFAS management, will continue to engage with student formations and university management on campuses where protests have erupted over non-payment of allowances, which he said was caused by capacity issues.

Following his visit to the NSFAS office, Manamela was expected to conduct a monitoring visit at the University of Cape Town later on Thursday morning.

He said that unlike over a year ago, most of the challenges that have caused student protests have had very little to do with NSFAS, but with university and TVET colleges, who have been faced with capacity challenges in as far as paying allowances on time.

"As late as April or May 2018, there were protests in most of our campuses, and the source of most of those challenges was a result of the challenges here at NSFAS.

"I must say that throughout 2019… the situation has extremely improved.

"We have to deal with some of the challenges that are there on campus, which are NSFAS related.

"I think as we engage with the student leadership and university management, what we are finding out is that part of the solutions, particularly with TVET colleges, would be to ensure that NSFAS pays students directly to their account, as opposed to what's happening now, where most of the campuses are facing problems of incapacity in paying students directly those allowances," said Manamela.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Advise against conducting this year's IPL, final call of organisers: MEA amid coronavirus scare

The External Affairs Ministry on Thursday advised against holding this years IPL edition in wake of the coronavirus scare, but left it to the organisers to take a final call on it. This was stated by MEA Additional Secretary Dammu Ravi who ...

Coronavirus: Revenue of Indian IT services cos could be hit, says report

Revenue of Indian IT services companies is likely to be hit as coronavirus outbreak forces clients to enforce travel restrictions, and their deteriorating health could potentially lead to reduction in budgets, as per a report by Kotak Insti...

Constable hospitalized for suspected coronavirus infection

A police constable was admitted to isolation ward of the district hospital in Jalna city of Maharashtra on Thursday for suspected exposure to the coronavirus, a senior official said. His swab samples have been sent to the National Institute...

Mexico not planning to restrict international travel-health official

Mexico is not planning to restrict international travel or close its borders due to the coronavirus outbreak, deputy health minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Thursday.Restricting international travel to Mexico is not planned, nor is it bei...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020