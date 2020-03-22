Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian-American president of US varsity steps down over irregularities in online admissions

  • PTI
  • |
  • Houston
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 14:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 14:33 IST
Indian-American president of US varsity steps down over irregularities in online admissions

An Indian-American president of a university in the US' Texas state has resigned over allegations of improper financial dealings with a vendor and irregularities in admissions into an online programme, according to a media report. An investigation into the University of Texas at Arlington found improper financial relationships between the university's president Vistasp Karbhari and a private vendor that helped the school provide an online nursing programme, the Dallas Morning News reported. The investigation, conducted by the consulting firm Protiviti, found that Karbhari allegedly took at least two international trips with executives from the vendor company and allowed the vendor to push for expedited enrollment processes that let under-qualified students enroll into the school’s online nursing programme, the report said.

The vendor was paid more than USD 178 million over about a five-year period, the probe said. The University of Texas System released details of the investigation late Thursday after several open records requests from media, the daily said.

Hours later, Karbhari informed UT System chancellor that he was stepping down as president effective immediately. Karbarhi had announced earlier this month that he was stepping down as president effective August 31. In a letter to UT System officials responding to the investigation, Karbhari wrote that “UTA categorically denies allegations made in the report.” He claimed the report was flawed with lack of evidence, mischaracterised actions and framed the president’s comments in negative light.

The investigation did not name the vendor. However, Karbhari referred to Academic Partnerships, which provides online services for the school, in his response to the investigation, the daily said. Officials from the Dallas-based company, which works with universities across the country, did not address the report’s findings but issued a statement reading, “Academic Partnerships is committed to our relationship with UT Arlington and to student access and outcomes.” The investigation noted that the vendor inappropriately influenced UT-Arlington officials, pressured university staff on admissions frequently and had a financial relationship with a lower level administrator that was improper and covered some overtime pay for university officials in order to drive up enrollment for the online program.

The investigation found that when UT-Arlington staff raised concerns about the online enrolment procedures, Karbhari dismissed them and even suggested to the vendor that grade average standards be lowered in order to drive up enrolment, the daily said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

Mirzapur 2: Ali 'Guddu' Faizal puts up a challenge for showmakers

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

India in Madagascar launches 24x7 helpline amid coronavirus scare

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

AP announces lockdown till March 31

Moving for a complete lockdown to fight coronavirus, Andhra Pradesh government on Sunday announced closure of inter-state borders for transport till March 31 and asked pepople to step out of their homes only for essential needs. Chief Minis...

Coronavirus aid bill includes $3,000 for families, $4 trillion liquidity for Fed -Mnuchin

The coronavirus economic relief bill being finalized in Congress will include a one-time 3,000 payment for families and allow the Federal Reserve to leverage up to 4 trillion of liquidity to support the nations economy, U.S. Treasury Secret...

Switzerland records more than 900 more coronavirus cases

Switzerland recorded more than 900 additional coronavirus cases from Saturday to Sunday, the nations health ministry said, bringing total confirmed infections to 7,014 and at least 60 deaths, up from 56 a day earlier.The hardest-hit Swiss c...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Following are the latest updates on coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Sunday7.13 Entire Telangana under lockdown till March 31 7.03 India prepares for lockdown as coronavirus death toll rises to 7 7.01 Spain ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020