Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kobe Bryant’s wife Vanessa posts sweetest message about his best-selling book

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-04-2020 22:11 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 22:11 IST
Kobe Bryant’s wife Vanessa posts sweetest message about his best-selling book
File photo Image Credit: Instagram (vanessabryant)

Kobe Bryant's wife, Vanessa Bryant posted the sweetest message about her late husband's best-selling book. Vanessa took to her Instagram account and said Kobe would have been 'so proud' to see this achievement, which comes 2 months after his tragic death.

Kobe's new book, 'The Wizenard Series: Season One', became a New York Times bestseller, Vanessa posted a heartfelt message on Instagram where she wrote, "5 championships 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆. 5 NYT bestsellers 📖📖📖📖📖. The Mamba strikes again. 🐍👑. My husband @kobebryant would have been so proud to see his work continuing on with The #Wizenard Series: Season One. Thank you for supporting his legacy!!!! 🧡"

The children's book was published after the death of Kobe on March 31. Kobe was so excited about this next phase of his career. In Nov. 2019, Kobe posted his set of children's books on Instagram. "I created @Granity Studios as a way of teaching valuable life lessons to the next generation. Our stories represent a competitive mindset about being the best at what you do," Kobe wrote.

Kobe never got to see The Wizenard Series published. He tragically passed away at the age of 41 on Jan 26 in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and 7 others.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UN makes new appeal for women, hard-hit by virus job losses

The United Nations called Thursday for women to be at the heart of economic reconstruction efforts as the world grapples with fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, warning that most women face a greater risk of poverty. Although COVID-19 m...

HC no to stall newspapers over fears of coronavirus, says it will violate fundamental rights

The Madras High Court on Thursday refused to stall publication of newspapers and dismissed a plea challenging the exemption given to print and electronic media from the national lockdown for coronavirus, observing a vibrant media was an ass...

Muslim organisations, civic society members urge Shah to stop 'harassment' of activists, students

Muslim organisations and civic society members on Thursday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah urging him to stop the harassment of social activists and students by the Delhi Police during the ongoing lockdown. The letter claimed that th...

Coronavirus cases in Ireland top 6,500, ICU admissions stablise

The total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ireland rose by 500 to 6,574 on Thursday, the highest daily total so far, although health officials said a stabilisation in the numbers admitted to intensive care units was encouraging.There has a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020