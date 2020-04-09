Kobe Bryant’s wife Vanessa posts sweetest message about his best-selling book

Kobe Bryant's wife, Vanessa Bryant posted the sweetest message about her late husband's best-selling book. Vanessa took to her Instagram account and said Kobe would have been 'so proud' to see this achievement, which comes 2 months after his tragic death.

Kobe's new book, 'The Wizenard Series: Season One', became a New York Times bestseller, Vanessa posted a heartfelt message on Instagram where she wrote, "5 championships 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆. 5 NYT bestsellers 📖📖📖📖📖. The Mamba strikes again. 🐍👑. My husband @kobebryant would have been so proud to see his work continuing on with The #Wizenard Series: Season One. Thank you for supporting his legacy!!!! 🧡"

The children's book was published after the death of Kobe on March 31. Kobe was so excited about this next phase of his career. In Nov. 2019, Kobe posted his set of children's books on Instagram. "I created @Granity Studios as a way of teaching valuable life lessons to the next generation. Our stories represent a competitive mindset about being the best at what you do," Kobe wrote.

Kobe never got to see The Wizenard Series published. He tragically passed away at the age of 41 on Jan 26 in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and 7 others.

