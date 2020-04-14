Left Menu
Dwayne Johnson reveals release date of his upcoming DC film, 'Black Adam'

File photo Image Credit: Instagram (therock)

Hollywood action star Dwayne Johnson also known as 'The Rock' has said that his upcoming DC film, 'Black Adam' is likely to go on floors by the end of summer. The film is a spin-off from 'Shazam', featuring Zachary Levi.

When Dwayne Johnson was asked about the status of the film, the actor said, "We plan on shooting probably at the end of summer now. Probably pushed maybe into August, maybe September." Johnson said he is excited to start working on 'Black Adam', for which he started training in January.

"I have been training so hard for months and months and months for 'Black Adam'. And that is a passion project for me. It is a role that I hold near and dear to my DNA. So, I can't wait," he said.

Black Adam first appeared in DC Comics in the 1940s as a villain corrupted by power. The character became an anti-hero in the early 2000s.

Jaume Collet-Serra, who collaborated with Johnson on 'Jungle Cruise', is attached to direct. The film is set to hit theaters Dec. 22, 2021.

