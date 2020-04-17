Amazon Prime offers people to be on poster of 'Four More Shots Please! 2', Know how?

One of the much-awaited Amazon Prime original web series of 2020, 'Four More Shots Please! 2' is finally streaming on Amazon Prime. It is a sequel to 'Four More Shots Please!' released on January 25, 2019. The first part was directed by Anu Menon and Nupur Asthana.

Amazon Prime took to Twitter and officially announced the release of 'Four More Shots Please! 2' saying, "bartender, one more season please #FourMoreShotsPlease season 2 is out now!"

Yesterday, on April 15, the streaming platform, Amazon Prime has found a good technique to promote the series. They had asked people to share pictures of their gang and which will be turned into Four More Shots Please's poster.

send us a picture of you with your gang and we'll turn it into a @4moreshotspls's poster. let's gooo 👯 — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) April 16, 2020

Luckily, people have shown up their interest in the initiative of Amazon Prime and shared pictures of their gang. Here is an image that is converted into Four More Shots Please's poster which is shared by the OTT platform.

The story of 'Four More Shots Please!' revolves around four unapologetically flawed women (two in their 30s and two in their early 20s) as they live, love, make mistakes and discover what really makes them tick through friendship and shots of tequila in millennial Mumbai. The first season starred Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Kirti Kulhari and Maanvi Gagroo.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.