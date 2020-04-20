Left Menu
Salman khan's song 'Pyaar Karona' releases on YouTube amid coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 20-04-2020 16:59 IST
File photo Image Credit: Instagram (beingsalmankhan)

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has recently released his new song 'Pyar Karona' on his YouTube channel. The song is released 2 hours before and already got more than 21 thousand views.

Salman's 'Pyar Karona' has been sung and written by the superstar himself and is released on his official Youtube account. The actor also took this to his Twitter account and announced, "Finally hamara YouTube channel shuru ho gaya hai, jaiye aur mera naya gaana dekhen aur enjoy karein," which means "finally our YouTube channel has been started so go and watch my new song and enjoy" in English.

Salman's 'Pyaar Karona' aims to spread love and awareness amid the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier today, Salman Khan took to social media and made the official announcement for the release of his latest number 'Pyar Karona'.

Along with sharing a link to the song, the actor wrote, "Emotionally pass raho aur physically duurr raho na #PyaarKarona, audio out now!" Have a listen below.

A few days ago, Salman Khan even shared a video reprimanding the people who broke lockdown rules and misbehaved with the health officials who have been tirelessly providing their service during this time. He urged fans to stay at home and stay safe.

The actor had earlier pledged to financially support 25,000 daily wage workers from the film industry in the wake of the nationwide lockdown.

India is currently under the lockdown with around 1.3 billion people asked to stay home due to the coronavirus outbreak, which has infected over 15,000 people and claimed 507 lives.

