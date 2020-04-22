Tom Hardy starrer 'Venom' gets new release date and new title, know details

The next sequel of the superhero film 'Venom' will now be released in theatres in summer 2021, because of the coronavirus crisis. 'Venom 2' was earlier scheduled to hit the big screens on October 2, this year has been pushed ahead, giving a new summer release date June 25, 2021.

The information was shared on the Twitter handle of the Entertainment company. Twitter account of Venom has captioned, "#Venom: Let There Be Carnage – In Theaters 6.25.21."

This change in the release date makes the movie the latest one to move out of 2020 scheduled dates due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The upcoming sequel will see actor Tom Hardy reprise his role as the journalist who joins with an alien symbiote. The sequel to Tom Hardy-starrer 'Venom', has been titled 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage'.

The studio, Sony Pictures, also gave a new release date to the film. The shift in release date comes a day after Warner Bros decided to postpone Matt Reeves' 'The Batman' to October 1, 2021, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

'Venom' is based on the famous Marvel comic character. The cast list of the 2018 movie included Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, Woody Harrelson, and Jenny Slate. 'Venom' was a global hit for Sony when it released in 2018. Despite the mixed reviews it received, the film made a splash at the box office, earning over USD 850 million in worldwide gross.

