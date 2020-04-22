Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tom Hardy starrer 'Venom' gets new release date and new title, know details

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-04-2020 15:42 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 15:42 IST
Tom Hardy starrer 'Venom' gets new release date and new title, know details
File photo Image Credit: Instagram (venommovie)

The next sequel of the superhero film 'Venom' will now be released in theatres in summer 2021, because of the coronavirus crisis. 'Venom 2' was earlier scheduled to hit the big screens on October 2, this year has been pushed ahead, giving a new summer release date June 25, 2021.

The information was shared on the Twitter handle of the Entertainment company. Twitter account of Venom has captioned, "#Venom: Let There Be Carnage – In Theaters 6.25.21."

This change in the release date makes the movie the latest one to move out of 2020 scheduled dates due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The upcoming sequel will see actor Tom Hardy reprise his role as the journalist who joins with an alien symbiote. The sequel to Tom Hardy-starrer 'Venom', has been titled 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage'.

The studio, Sony Pictures, also gave a new release date to the film. The shift in release date comes a day after Warner Bros decided to postpone Matt Reeves' 'The Batman' to October 1, 2021, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

'Venom' is based on the famous Marvel comic character. The cast list of the 2018 movie included Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, Woody Harrelson, and Jenny Slate. 'Venom' was a global hit for Sony when it released in 2018. Despite the mixed reviews it received, the film made a splash at the box office, earning over USD 850 million in worldwide gross.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

K'taka govt launches "Apthamitra" helpline and App to fight COVID-19

Aimed at empowering people in its fight against coronavirus, the Karnataka government on Wednesday launched Apthamitra helpline with an exclusive toll free number and a mobile app, aimed at providing required medical advice and guidance for...

Not good to pressurise Maha Guv on Thackeray's nomination: BJP

The BJP is not against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackerays nomination as an MLC, but he should have contested an election earlier to become a member of the Legislative Council, state unit party president Chandrakant Patil said on W...

SPECIAL REPORT-A night on the New York subway: Homeless find shelter underground during pandemic

The lights still scream for attention, but on this night Times Square has the feel of an abandoned Hollywood film set. Gone are the hordes of tourists shooting selfies with Elmo and Wonder Woman. Instead, a lone SUV glides by and a passenge...

Iran's Guards say launched first military satellite into orbit

Irans Revolutionary Guards Corps said on Wednesday it had successfully launched the countrys first military satellite into orbit, at a time of heightened tensions with the United States over Tehrans nuclear and missile programmes. U.S. offi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020