Why Mindhunter Season 3 not possible in 2020, get other latest updates

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 25-04-2020 00:27 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 00:27 IST
In case if Netflix renews Mindhunter Season 3 once its internal issues are solved, still fans should not expect its release in this year. Image Credit: Facebook / Mindhunter

Mindhunter Season 3 is highly anticipated despite Netflix's announcement in January 2020 that the series was on hold as director David Fincher is busy with other multiple projects. Since Season 2 of Mindhunter was aired in August 2019, fans are highly looking forward to know its development in production and possible release period.

Netflix is yet to renew Mindhunter Season 3. Fans may be disappointed to learn that Netflix has stopped production for the series' third season. The reason has not been revealed. This may be due to internal issues in the production team.

On the other hand, expecting development in production for Mindhunter Season 3 can't currently be expected as the world is combating against coronavirus pandemic. The outbreak of Covid-19 has severely hit the global entertainment industry. Almost all the movie and television projects have either been halted or postponed for indefinite period.

In case if Netflix renews Mindhunter Season 3 once its internal issues are solved, still fans should not expect its release in this year. It is then safe to expect the third season earliest by 2021 or 2022.

From our prediction, the chance of cancellation is very less. Both Mindhunter Season 1 and 2 earned windfall revenues and all the episodes ran successfully. The series received strong and positive responses from the viewers as well as critics. Thus, let's think like optimists.

As we said above, the series director David Fincher is busy with other projects. He is progressively centered around dealing with his new component film Mank. He is also handling other projects like Love Death and Robots. His new feature film Mank will be released in 2020.

The plot for Mindhunter Season 3 is currently under wraps. However, rumours are up in the air that Season 3 will focus on how the show takes real cases from the country's criminal scene. But if the show returns, then Fincher is likely to give a try to restore the original cast. The lead actors are – Jonathan Groff as Holden Ford, Holt McCallany as Bill Tench and Anna Torv as Wendy Carr. Other members include Stacey Roca as Invoice's spouse Nancy Tench, Joe Tuttle as Greg Smith and Michael Cerveris as Ted Gunn, Pop Culture noted.

Mindhunter Season 3 does not have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the web TV series.

