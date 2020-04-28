Left Menu
Development News Edition

Irrfan Khan admitted to Mumbai hospital ICU with colon infection

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-04-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 20:44 IST
Irrfan Khan admitted to Mumbai hospital ICU with colon infection

Actor Irrfan Khan, who was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in 2018, has been admitted to the intensive care unit of a city hospital with a colon infection, his spokesperson said on Tuesday. The 53-year-old, who is at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, lost his 95-year-old mother Saeeda Begum in Jaipur just three days ago.

The “Piku” actor could not attend his mother’s funeral because of the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. “Yes, it is true that Irrfan Khan is admitted to ICU at Kokilaben in Mumbai because of a colon infection. We would keep everyone updated. He is under doctor’s observation,” his spokesperson said in a statement as rumours about the actor’s ill health started doing the rounds.

“His strength and courage have helped him battle and fight so far and we are sure with his tremendous willpower and prayers of his well wishers, he will recover soon,” the statement added. Irrfan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour, a rare form of cancer that targets various parts of the body, in 2018 and went abroad for treatment soon after. After his return in 2019, the actor shot for "Angrezi Medium" , the sequel to his 2017 hit "Hindi Medium".

After his return in 2019, he shot for "Angrezi Medium" , the sequel to his 2017 hit "English Medium". However, his health condition prevented him from promoting the movie, which hit the theatres in March just before the lockdown that began on March 25. Irrfan, who has straddled the world of both Hindi and world cinema with equal elan, has given memorable performances in films such as "Haasil" , "Maqbool", "Paan Singh Tomar", "The Namesake" , "Life of Pi" and "The Lunchbox".

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Not feasible now to conduct pending class 10, 12 board exams: Sisodia tells HRD minister

It is not feasible now to conduct class 10 and 12 board exams which are pending due to the lockdown imposed to curb the COVID-19 spread, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia suggested Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tue...

India loses hosting rights of 2021 men's world boxing championships

India on Tuesday lost the hosting rights of the 2021 mens world boxing championship to Serbia after the national federation failed to pay the host fee, prompting the International Boxing Association AIBA to terminate the agreement signed in...

Ravens sign OL Fluker

D.J. Fluker signed with the Baltimore Ravens, who picked up the free agent offensive lineman two days after he was released by the Seattle Seahawks. After his release on Sunday, Fluker posted an upbeat video on social media thanking Seattle...

Muzaffarnagar: 80 more samples test negative for COVID-19

Eighty more samples from Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district tested negative for COVID-19, an official said on Tuesday. The total number of negative samples from Muzaffarnagar now stands at 1,058, said DM Selva Kumari J.Meanwhile, police ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020