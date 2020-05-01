Left Menu
Why Sherlock Holmes 3 release date is subjected to change, get other latest updates

Updated: 01-05-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 22:21 IST
Sherlock Holmes 3 will see the returning of Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law. Both the actors will reprise their roles as Sherlock Holmes and Dr John Watson respectively. Image Credit: Facebook / Sherlock Holmes

Good news for Sherlock lovers!!! Sherlock Holmes 3 has an official release date. The previous movie titled Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows received positive reviews from critics, most of whom praised the plot, the character of Moriarty, action scenes, production values, and the performances of Downey Jr., Law, and Harris.

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows earned USD 186.8 million in North America as well as USD 357 million in other territories for a worldwide total of USD 543.4 million. Such a massive success paved the way to the making of Sherlock Holmes 3.

However, Sherlock Holmes 3's production is currently stopped due to coronavirus pandemic. The outbreak of Covid-19 has badly affected the global entertainment industry bringing it into a standstill. Thus, it's release date in 2021 is December next year is subjected to change as the world seems far away from achieving success against the pandemic situation. No one can say when the production will get back into action and complete the project as the global situation continues to go beyond control.

Sherlock Holmes 3 will see the returning of Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law. Both the actors will reprise their roles as Sherlock Holmes and Dr John Watson respectively. The pair of Holmes and Dr Watson in the previous movies gained severe positive reviews and a good number of audiences worldwide. The movie is going to be directed by Dexter Fletcher, while the script is written by Chris Brancato.

Not only Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law, Paul Anderson is also confirmed to reprise his role of Sebastian Moran. "We're different filmmakers and I'm not going to ignore what he did so brilliantly before. I mean there will be an element of that, but I will also bring my own voice to it as well and it will be something sort of different. I suppose that's the idea of bringing in someone new. We'll see what happens," Dexter Fletcher told Collider. The director said he has discussed the project with Ritchie and he has been 'very generous about it'. Many fans are wondering who will be playing the role of an antagonist in the movie.

Sherlock Holmes 3 is yet to get an official trailer. The movie is scheduled to be premiered on December 22, 2021. But the release date is subjected to change based on the global situation. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

