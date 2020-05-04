Randeep Hooda shares action sequence rehearsal clip with Chris Hemsworth from 'Extraction'
Treating all 'Extraction' fans with a little extra dose of action, actor Randeep Hooda on Monday shared a rehearsal video featuring himself and Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth. The video is from a rehearsal for an action sequence of Netflix's action-thriller flick 'Extraction'.
The clip features both Hooda and Hemsworth in high-energy mode while rehearsing the scene in which they are seen fighting against each other. The video was originally shared by the director of the film Sam Hargrave and Hooda later re-posted it on his Instagram profile.
"You perform how you practice. @randeephooda and @chrishemsworth putting in the rehearsal time for #Extraction @netflixfilm @netflixfilm," Hargrave wrote in the caption. The film that marks 'Highway' actor's debut on the online video streaming platform Netflix has been largely shot in India.
Besides Hooda, the film features several other Indian actors including Pankaj Tripathi. Produced by Russo brothers, the film was released on Netflix on April 24 and has been receiving good response from fans. (ANI)
