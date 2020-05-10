Kim Kardashian, Kanye West 'at each other's throats' during lockdown

American Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West have reportedly had a rough time living together while in lockdown, and the pair now occupies "opposite ends of the house." According to Page Six, the sources to The Sun told that the parents of four have been "at each other's throats" while in self-isolation.

A source claimed that "Kim is getting stir crazy, as she's used to being on the go. It's also a lot of time alone with the kids for her. She is frustrated with Kanye and thinks he's not pulling his weight in family responsibilities. They've been staying at opposite ends of the house to keep things civil." Also, a report by Us Weekly published just one-week prior said that the superstar couple "have been arguing a lot during the quarantine" and that "Kanye is really getting on Kim's nerves."

"Kim finds it frustrating that [Kanye] doesn't ask her how he can help with the kids," the source added. However, Kardashian's Instagram page is combating that narrative as she recently posted a photo of her musician hubby in bed with their daughters. (ANI)