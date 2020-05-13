Broadway star Nick Cordero wakes up from coma after coronavirus hospitalisation

Left Menu
After spending weeks in coma and getting his leg amputated due to coronavirus complication, Broadway star Nick Cordero is finally conscious.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-05-2020 10:08 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 10:08 IST
Broadway actor Nick Cordero, Amanda Kloots and their baby (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

After spending weeks in coma and getting his leg amputated due to coronavirus complication, Broadway star Nick Cordero is finally conscious. According to E! Online Cordero's wife Amanda Kloots who has been sharing health updates about her star husband, took to Instagram to share the good news.

"Guys we might have to change our hashtag. Nick, dada, is awake!" she told her followers. "Finally confirmed after two days of, 'Is he doing this?' You get so excited, the nurses are like, 'We think this is happening.' The doctor confirmed today that, 'Yep, I think Nick is awake.' And I was like, 'Oh my God," E! Online quoted Amanda as saying.

Elaborating on the actor's health, Kloots said that he is now able to follow commands and is barely able to open his eyes because of the coronavirus related weakness in the body. Weeks after struggling with treatments and a leg amputation, this comes as a major development in the health condition of the actor.

The 'Mob Town' star entered intensive care last month, and tested negative for coronavirus several times, but Kloots said that doctors are convinced that's the root of his problems. (ANI)

