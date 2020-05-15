Left Menu
Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 15-05-2020 11:34 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 11:34 IST
According to some sources, Sherlock actor Benedict Cumberbatch will be portrayed as a major agent dealing with The Eyes in Now You See Me 3. Image Credit: Facebook / Now You See Me

Now You See Me 3 is surely a highly anticipated movie. The massive success of Now You See Me 2 in 2016 paved the way to the making of another movie. Read further to get the updates on the third movie.

Now You See Me 3 will show the Sherlock actor Benedict Cumberbatch playing a vital role in the movie. In May 2015, Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer announced that they had indeed 'already commenced early planning' for the third movie. It was later confirmed that Lizzy Caplan will be reprising the role of Lula May, and that a new cast member, Benedict Cumberbatch, will be joining the cast.

According to some sources, Sherlock actor Benedict Cumberbatch will be portrayed as a major agent dealing with The Eyes in Now You See Me 3. The Eye had been one of the steady plot elements in the first two films of the franchise. The secret-cum-long-running organization will further be a vital part of the third movie.

In a recent conversation with ComingSoon.net, Jesse Eisenberg discussed the possibilities of Now You See Me 3 and the development of his character in the movie. Justice League actor was asked if he had heard anything about any movement on the long-awaited third installment in the heist series, and much to fans' dismay. He confirmed neither he nor his fellow members have heard anything yet.

According to Jesse Eisenberg, he would sometimes hear 'something' from his friends and co-stars who played their roles in Now You See Me and Now You See Me 2. But nothing really emerges as official confirmation, according to him, or atleast indication about the movie to step into production.

In our previous news, we revealed major recent development related to Now You See Me 3 that certainly means the third movie is in the process of making. The American Hustle's co-writer, Eric Warren Singer has been given the task to introduce new characters into the third movie while also creating opportunities for the original cast to reprise their roles. Aaron Edmonds and Meredith Wieck will oversee the project for Lionsgate.

"Eric has always been fascinated with the fine art of deception and illusion in all of its forms and he came to us with a great story that takes the mythology of Now You See Me and pushes The Four Horsemen to a whole new level with our key returning cast and new characters," President of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, Nathan Kahane opined.

Now You See Me 3 does not have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

