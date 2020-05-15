Mark Wahlberg in talks with Netflix to star in and produce ‘Our Man in New Jersey’

Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg is in early negotiations with Netflix to produce and star in spy movie “Our Man in New Jersey”. According to Variety, if the deal is locked Wahlberg would portray a blue-collar 007 James Bond-type character.

Plot details are being kept under the wraps. Wahlberg will produce with Stephen Levinson, who came up with this inspired idea. Netflix has also acquired superhero film “Ball and Chain”, starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt.

The film is based on the 1990s comic of the same name by Scott Lobdell. Emily V. Gordon has penned the script. The story revolves around a couple going through a rough phase in their relationship. They have superpowers, which only work properly when they are together.

Johnson and Blunt recently worked on Disney’s “Jungle Cruise,” a family adventure that is scheduled to release in 2021..