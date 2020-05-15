Left Menu
Amazon Prime Video to globally premiere seven highly anticipated Indian films

Online video streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on Friday announced the online release of seven Indian films.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2020 13:22 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 13:22 IST
Posters of films 'Shakuntala Devi' and 'Gulabo Sitabo' (Image Source: social media). Image Credit: ANI

Online video streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on Friday announced the online release of seven Indian films. These seven films, including Shoojit Sircar's 'Gulabo Sitabo', will skip theatrical release and premier directly on Amazon Prime Video.

The decision to release the films online comes after the makers of Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana movie 'Gulabo Sitabo' decided to premier it on the platform. Spanning five Indian languages, the Direct-to-Service line-up features releases such as Anu Menon's 'Shakuntala Devi' with Vidya Balan in the lead.

The other five films include legal drama 'Ponmagal Vandhal,' Keerthy Suresh starrer 'Penguin,' Malayalam drama 'Sufiyum Sujatayum', Kannada legal drama 'Law' and another Kannada drama 'French Biryani.' The movies will premiere exclusively on Prime Video over the next three months and will be available in 200 countries and territories worldwide.

"Indian audiences have been eagerly awaiting the release of these 7 highly anticipated films and we are delighted that Amazon Prime Video will now be premiering these movies for our customers," said Director and Country General Manager, Amazon Prime Video India, Gaurav Gandhi. This move can be seen as an effect of the COVID-19 induced shutdown that has affected the entertainment industry. (ANI)

