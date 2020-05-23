Left Menu
Development News Edition

Riteish Deshmukh dances to the tune of 'Dil Mein Baji Guitar' in new TikTok video

Keeping his fans well entertained, actor Riteish Deshmukh on Saturday shared yet another TikTok video featuring himself.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 20:59 IST
Riteish Deshmukh dances to the tune of 'Dil Mein Baji Guitar' in new TikTok video
Actor Riteish Deshmukh (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Keeping his fans well entertained, actor Riteish Deshmukh on Saturday shared yet another TikTok video featuring himself. The 'Baaghi 3' actor took to Instagram to post the video in which he is seen dancing to the tune of his famous song 'Dil mein baji guitar'.

Dressed in a white coloured ganji and ripped jeans, Deshmukh is also seen sporting his new bald look in the video. "Quarantine Fun. #DilMeinBajiGuitar," the 41-year-old actor wrote in the caption.

The post was soon flooded by comments from the actor's fans and co-star Abhishek Bachchan who commented, "Legend". The 'Housefull' actor has been sharing such fun TikTok videos on his social media to keep his fans entertained during the lockdown period. (ANI)

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Gaza reports first coronavirus death

Gaza, May 23 SputnikANI Gaza strip has reported its first coronavirus death, Palestinian Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Kidra said on Saturday.A 77-year-old woman with COVID-19 died in a hospital in the Rafah Border Crossing, she had r...

UP govt allows sale of high-end liquor brands in shopping malls

The Uttar Pradesh government has allowed the sale of some types of liquor in malls, an official said on Saturday. The Cabinet has approved the Uttar Pradesh Excise Settlement of Licenses for Premium Retail Vends of Foreign Liquor Rules, 202...

Business brief

Town planning authority MMRDA on Saturday said it has received its&#160;first railroad mover RRM machine used for shunting metro cars.&#160; This machine, which&#160;can move on road as well as rail tracks,&#160;would be used to line up and...

44 new coronavirus cases in Chhattisgarh, tally 216

Chhattisgarh continued to see increase in the number of coronavirus cases on Saturday, with 44 persons, including a woman junior doctor at a government hospital, testing positive, health officials said. It was the biggest single-day increas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020