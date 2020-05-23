Varun Dhawan mourns his aunt's demise

Actor Varun Dhawan on Saturday expressed grief over his aunt's demise. The 'Badlapur' actor posted a picture of himself with his aunt on Instagram and wrote, "love you maa si rip."

Besides that, Dhawan also penned down the gayatri mantra in the caption to pray for her aunt. Many Bollywood celebrities including actors Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Nushrat Bharucha, Manish Malhotra, Zoya Akhtar, Malaika Arora, and others mourned the demise of the actor's aunt by commenting on the post.

The 'Student of The Year' actor is currently staying indoors at his house ever since the imposition of COVID induced lockdown.(ANI)