Safdie Brothers inks first-look deal with HBO

Popular filmmaking duo Josh and Benny Safdie have signed a first-look television deal with HBO. The two brothers are best known for directing critically-acclaimed features -- "Good Time" , starring Robert Pattinson, and "Uncut Gems".

According to Variety, the duo and their banner Elara Pictures, which the brothers co-founded with Sebastian Bear-McClard and Ronald Bronstein, will produce film and television projects for the platform. Production house A24, which backed Safdie Brothers two previous directorial, will executive produce all of HBO's Elara projects and partner with the company on select projects outside of the HBO first-look. The Safdies are yet to announce their follow-up project to Adam Sandler-starrer "Uncut Gems", which was released in theatres in 2019 and went on to win multiple awards.