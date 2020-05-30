Left Menu
Development News Edition

When Lady Gaga tried to wear her USD 30M Tiffany diamond to Taco Bell

American singer-songwriter Lady Gaga recalled heading to Taco Bell in her 30 million USD Tiffany & Co. diamond necklace after the 2019 Oscars, only to be stopped by the security.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-05-2020 14:57 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 14:57 IST
When Lady Gaga tried to wear her USD 30M Tiffany diamond to Taco Bell
Lady Gaga at the 2019 Oscars. Image Credit: ANI

American singer-songwriter Lady Gaga recalled heading to Taco Bell in her 30 million USD Tiffany & Co. diamond necklace after the 2019 Oscars, only to be stopped by the security. According to Page Six, the 34-year-old singer recalled the incident during a virtual appearance on 'The Graham Norton Show' on Friday. Gaga said, "I didn't know what was going to happen that night -- I was just so happy to be there."

The 'A Star Is Born' actor, who won Best Original Song for 'Shallow' told the host, "My sister and I were barrelling through champagne backstage and when we left, I didn't tell anyone, and I still had the diamond on." Gaga was in the mood to celebrate her big win. She continued, "Everyone freaked out that I was still wearing it. When I went to Madonna's house, security guards were side-eyeing me."

The pop star then set out in search of a late-night snack, however, that the jeweller's guards intervened: "Eventually, when we were heading to Taco Bell, my car was pulled over and Tiffany's security politely removed it from my neck!" Previously worn by Audrey Hepburn, the enormous cushion-cut yellow stone, dubbed the Tiffany Diamond, weighs in at 128.54 carats and is the most expensive piece of Oscars jewellery ever worn. (ANI)

TRENDING

Appreciate difficulties of PMC bank depositors on moratorium on withdrawals, HC to Centre, RBI

R350 COVID-19 grant receive to support unemployed

MHA to take policy decision on organised service benefits to officers: CRPF DG

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

J&K Cong lashes out at BJP-led govt, accuses it of destroying erstwhile state

On the completion of the first year of the Modi governments second term, the Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Congress on Saturday accused the Centre of subverting the Constitution by dividing the erstwhile state into two Union territories and...

Civil unrest flares in U.S. cities over Minneapolis killing

The full Minnesota National Guard was activated for the first time since World War Two after four nights of sometimes violent protests that have spread to other U.S. cities following the killing of a black man by a white Minneapolis police ...

Pak violates ceasefire in two sectors in J-K's Poonch

Pakistani troops on Saturday violated ceasefire by resorting to intense firing and shelling on forward areas in two sectors along the Line of Control LoC in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district, a defence spokesperson said. The intense firing...

Locusts in TN local grasshopper species, pose no threat, says govt

As swarms of a locust species attacked banana, rubber and other crops in some districts of Tamil Nadu causing concern among farmers, the state government on Saturday said these were native grasshoppers and not the desert locusts now on the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020