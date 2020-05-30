Left Menu
Zaira Wasim explains why she deactivated her social media accounts

The 'Dangal' actor Zaira Wasim, who recently made an Internet stir after deactivating her social media accounts, on Saturday explained the reason behind her move.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2020 17:59 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 17:59 IST
Zaira Wasim explains why she deactivated her social media accounts
Former Bollywood actor Zaira Wasim (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

The 'Dangal' actor Zaira Wasim, who recently made an Internet stir after deactivating her social media accounts, on Saturday explained the reason behind her move. Zaira had earlier on Friday deleted her Twitter and Instagram accounts after facing a backlash for posting a verse from the Holy Quran about floods and locust attacks.

However, the former Bollywood actor, on Saturday, is back on the social media platforms after the short break. Answering to a Twitter user's question, who asked, "Why did she deactivate her account?," Zaira replied by saying that she is just a human who is allowed to take a break.

"Because I'm just a human, like everyone else, who's allowed to take a break from everything whenever the noise inside my head or around me reaches it's peak:)," Zaira tweeted. Wasim was widely criticised by Twitterati as they believed that she tried to justify the locust attacks and floods that are currently affecting the country.

'The Sky Is Pink' actor then left social media by deleting both her Instagram and Twitter accounts. Even last year, Wasim had created a stir when she announced that she is quitting her career in acting as she felt that her profession was damaging her peace, iman, and her relationship with her religion. (ANI)

