Kung Fu Panda 4: Know what co-director speaks on the development

Kung Fu Panda 4 is undeniably a much-awaited computer-animated movie fans have been waiting for the last four years. The success of Kung Fu Panda 3 has paved the way for the fourth movie. Read further to know more on it.

Kung Fu Panda 4 may not have an official announcement, but that can't restrict fans from predicting what they can see in the imminent movie. Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic has brought the global entertainment industry to a standstill. The majority of television series and movie projects were either halted or postponed for indefinite time due to global lockdown.

Kung Fu Panda 4 will see returning of actors like Jack Black, Jackie Chan, Angelina Jolie, Lucy Liu, Bryan Cranston, Dustin Hoffman and Seth Rogen. They will lend the voice for Po, Monkey, Tigress, Viper, Li Shan, Shifu and Mantis respectively.

Kung Fu Panda 4 was believed to be in the pipeline although the franchise creators didn't take the path of announcing the movie officially. This speculation was based on the co-director, Jennifer Yuh Nelson's statement. On August 2, 2018, she was questioned regarding the making of another movie. She answered that she didn't know as she always saw the series as a trilogy, but that she is open for a fourth installment as long as the franchise focuses on Po.

From her statement, it is also cleared that not only the fourth movie, even there can be other movies like Kung Fu Panda 5 and 6.

Kung Fu Panda 4 will have more insights into Po Ping's family and relationships. It is even natural to see Po fighting with Kai and putting an end on his wrongdoings. Now fans need to wait and see what more is in store for the master to learn.

In Kung Fu Panda 3, we saw Po entering the Panda village and reuniting with his dad and other pandas. But when the villainous undead warrior named Kai came into limelight, the problem started to rise.

Kung Fu Panda 4 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood animated movies.