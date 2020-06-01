Left Menu
Black Lives Matter: Gwyneth Paltrow talks about white privilege

'Iron Man' actor Gwyneth Paltrow spoke about white privilege in America and why 'Black Lives Matter' to her.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 10:00 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 10:00 IST
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow. Image Credit: ANI

'Iron Man' actor Gwyneth Paltrow spoke about white privilege in America and why 'Black Lives Matter' to her. She took to Instagram and posted a picture which had 'Black Lives Matter' written on it.

"If you feel compelled to comment "all lives matter" in response to this post and you're not a bot (which you probably are), nor an agent provocateur trying to create instability and division in our country, you might want to consider that you are reacting from a blind spot of white privilege," she wrote in the caption. She explained the challenges faced by African-Americans in the country and said, "Saying "all lives matter" is a denial of how dangerous it is to simply live as a black person in America."

""All lives" do not live in fear of getting killed simply because of the color of their skin.#BlackLivesMatter," she added. The 'Shakespeare in Love' actor urged people to donate to help the victims of racial discrimination and attached links to different funds associated with the same.

Many other celebrities from Hollywood have spoken about racial discrimination in America following the death of an African-American man George Floyd. Protests have erupted in at least 30 US cities over Floyd's death in police custody in Minnesota. Minnesota police have also made dozens of arrests in the Minneapolis area.

A bystander video recording showed a policeman kneeling on Floyd's neck for at least eight minutes, while Floyd kept saying that he could not breathe. A total of four police officers involved in the arrest have been fired. (ANI)

