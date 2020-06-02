Left Menu
John Wick: Chapter 4 to contain cut early action scenes, Chad Stahelski shares new details

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 02-06-2020 15:32 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 15:32 IST
The production for John Wick: Chapter 4 was stopped due to Covid-19 pandemic situation across the world and the release date was postponed. Image Credit: Facebook / John Wick

John Wick: Chapter 4 is undeniably a highly anticipated movie the action movie lovers are waiting since last year. The massive success of John Wick 3 (titled John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum) paved the way for John Wick 4. Read further to more details related to the imminent movie.

The production for John Wick: Chapter 4 was stopped due to Covid-19 pandemic situation across the world and the release date was postponed. "There were a couple of 'overlapping thematics' between John Wick 3 and 4 but that he had to strip the third movie down to the 'bare essentials' to make it work and now he's aiming to utilize some of those unused ideas in the fourth entry," director Chad Stahelski said.

In a conversation with The Hollywood Report on the making of John Wick: Chapter 4, Chad Stahelski said, "There's a couple things. I like thematics. Obviously, you can see the influences of the old Westerns and the old Samurai films. All the Arthurian tales for chivalry and all that kind of stuff, back to that. We had a couple of overlapping thematics, and I stripped it down to the bare essentials."

"And there were two action sequences that we had really kind of conceived, but we just didn't have room for them. So, we pulled them from the movie. And I'd like to think that 90 percent of what I pulled, there's a place in John Wick 4 that I can definitely reinsert them," Chad Stahelski said.

Earlier a rumour popped up that started claiming that John Wick 4 would mark end to the franchise. But John Wick became one of the most unlikely action film franchises of the last few years. However, since the latest update on John Wick 5 surfaced, fans are highly excited knowing that the imminent Chapter 4 will not mark end to the franchise.

The release date of John Wick: Chapter 4 has been postponed and the new date is May 27, 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

