Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tired of how black people are portrayed in media: 'Riverdale' actor Vanessa Morgan

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 03-06-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 15:37 IST
Tired of how black people are portrayed in media: 'Riverdale' actor Vanessa Morgan

"Riverdale" actor Vanessa Morgan has voiced her frustration over the portrayal of the black community in media, saying she is tired to see how her people are depicted as "dangerous" or "angry scary". The actor's remarks come days after George Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man, died May 25 in Minneapolis after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes in an encounter caught on video. Chauvin has been charged with murder and manslaughter.

Morgan, who plays Toni Topaz on the popular CW drama, also alluded to the characterisation of African Americans on shows as "sidekicks" to the white leads. "Tired of how black people are portrayed in media, tired of us being portrayed as thugs, dangerous, or angry scary people. "Tired of us also being used as sidekick non-dimensional characters to our white leads. Or only used in the ads for diversity but not actually in the show," she wrote on Twitter last week using the hashtag 'Black Lives Matter'.

The actor joined the series in its second season before becoming a series regular in season three. It wasn't immediately clear if Morgan was talking about her show until she replied to a tweet saying, "I'm the only black series regular but also paid the least." On Tuesday, Morgan made another tweet defending her co-stars.

"My role on 'Riverdale' has nothing to do with my fellow castmates/friends. They don't write the show. So no need to attack them, they don't call the shots & I know they have my back," she said. Morgan's co-star Lili Reinhart, who plays Betty Cooper on "Riverdale" , expressed solidarity with Morgan.

"We love you, V. And support you 10000%," Reinhart said. Earlier, "Riverdale" star Cole Sprouse claimed he was arrested as part of a "group of peaceful protesters" in a demonstration for Floyd.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Cabinet nod for amendment to EC Act, 2 ordinances to promote barrier-free trade

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved amendment to the six-a-and-half decade old Essential Commodities Act to deregulate food items, including cereals, pulses and onion, a move that will transform the farm sector and help raise farmers in...

Mumbai airport suspends operations till 7 pm as Cyclone Nisarga makes landfall

Flight operations at the Mumbai airport will remain shut till 7 pm on Wednesday as a preventive step due to the ongoing landfall of Cyclone Nisarga, Mumbai International Ltd MIAL said. Considering the strong crosswinds, it has been decide...

Germany wants to kick extremists out of military faster

The German government has agreed on a bill that would speed up the dismissal of soldiers involved in extremism or serious crimes. Current military rules mean that soldiers who have served for more than four years can only be kicked out afte...

Dissidence to continue in K'taka BJP, MLAs met and shared discontent: Siddaramaiah

Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Siddaramaiah on Wednesday claimed that the dissidence within the ruling BJP in the state would continue as several legislators of the saffron party have met him and shared their discontent. Siddaramaiahs co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020