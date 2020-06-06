Anna Camp says ‘Pitch Perfect’ cast ready to reunite for fourth film

Actor Anna Camp says the original cast members of “Pitch Perfect” movie series would love to come together for a fourth installment

The 37-year-old actor, starred alongside Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Brittany Snow, Adam DeVine, Ben Platt, Hana Mae Lee and Hailee Steinfeld, in the musical comedy franchise

When asked about getting the cast together for another movie, Camp told Collider, ''We want to do one. We all would be like, 'Come on!' We want do it until we're old and we're acting in a retirement home.'' Camp added that the cast members share a strong bond in real life as well, which contributes immensely to their on screen camaraderie. “We were so young when we shot that movie, all of us, when we were rehearsing it felt like we were back in college again. "We were all staying in the same hotel and having parties at the weekend. It was a lot of our first big movies - not everybody, not Anna Kendrick or Brittany - but we were all learning at the same time also. And just having a blast.” The first “Pitch Perfect” movie, directed by Jason Moore, released in 2012. It was followed by a 2015 sequel, helmed by Elisabeth Banks, while the third film in the franchise, with Trish Sie attached as director, came out in 2017.