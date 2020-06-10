Left Menu
The Last Kingdom Season 5 renewal, Mildrith, Aelflaed to get more focus, other latest updates

Updated: 10-06-2020 17:19 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 17:19 IST
On the possibility of The Last Kingdom Season 5, the executive producer, Nigel Marchant said that "they are hopeful". Image Credit: Facebook / The Last Kingdom

The Last Kingdom Season 5 is highly expected to be in the cards following the notable success of Season 4. Although Netflix is yet to announce the renewal of the fifth season, still fans can't restrict themselves from predicting what can happen next. Read further to get the latest updates on the fifth season.

There is no official word on The Last Kingdom Season 5's possibility. But fans are hopeful mainly after watching the live Q&A session among Alexander Dreymon, Eliza Butterworth and Nigel Marchant with RadioTimes.com.

On the possibility of The Last Kingdom Season 5, the executive producer, Nigel Marchant said that "they are hopeful". "We're very hopeful, we'd love to do a Season 5. I think all of us want to tell a story and it's always much more satisfying if you can tell a complete story throughout all the various seasons. I think I speak for everyone when I say that we really do love making it," Niger Marchant said. This could be a good sign that The Last Kingdom Season 5 is coming.

Ending of last season raised plenty of question for The Last Kingdom Season 5. The series tells the story of Uhtred of Bebbanburg (Alexander Dreymon), who has had many wives and lovers across the series. Fans are wondering what happened to his first wife Mildrith (Amy Wren), and whether she will return in Season 5 of The Last Kingdom.

Mildrith was one of the supporting characters in the series. This character is also a part of The Saxon Stories, the novels on which the series is based. She was featured in The Last Kingdom Season 1's four episodes. She and Uhtred tied the knot as part of an agreement whereby he gained control over a small Wessex estate. The pair had a rocky bondage between them for having different outlooks on life. She gave birth to a son in Winchester but her child died. Now fans are worried about her future and many are expecting that she will be back in The Last Kingdom Season 5 episodes.

On the other hand, many fans are also wondering The Last Kingdom Season 4's one main character, Aelflaed (by Amelia Clarkson), who is the new Queen of Wessex having married King Edward (Timothy Innes). She is only featured in two novels but it seems she has taken on a bigger role in the Netflix series, coming across as selfish and arrogant, Express noted.

The Last Kingdom Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

