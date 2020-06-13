Left Menu
Development News Edition

Warner Bros delays theatrical release of ‘Tenet,’ ‘Wonder Woman 1984’

It was originally set to release on June 5, but was pushed back until August due to the coronavirus-induced theatre shutdown in many countries across the globe. it also features actors Chris Pine, Pedro Pascal and Kristen Wiig.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-06-2020 10:50 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 10:42 IST
Warner Bros delays theatrical release of ‘Tenet,’ ‘Wonder Woman 1984’
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Warner Bros has decided to push back the release dates of two of its much-anticipated projects – Christopher Nolan's espionage thriller "Tenet" and Patty Jenkins-directed superhero film "Wonder Woman 1984". "Tenet", starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branagh, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Caine, Clemence Poesy, Dimple Kapadia and Himesh Patel, has been delayed by two weeks. The film, which was scheduled to hit the theatres on July 17, will now bow out on July 31. However, to mark the 10th anniversary of Nolan's sci-fi blockbuster "Inception", the studio is re-releasing the film in the US theatres on July 17. "We're especially thrilled, in this complex and rapidly changing environment, to be bringing Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet,' a global tentpole of jaw-dropping size, scope and scale, to theaters around the world on July 31. "It's been longer than any of us could've imagined since we've seen a movie on the big screen, and to acknowledge Chris' fans as we count down to 'Tenet''s" opening day, we are also excited to offer his masterpiece 'Inception' in theaters for its 10th anniversary on July 17," said Toby Emmerich, chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures Group. Gal Gadot-led DC superhero movie "Wonder Woman 1984" has been postponed by Warner Bros from August 14 to October 2. The film, a sequel to 2017 movie, has been delayed for the second time. It was originally set to release on June 5, but was pushed back until August due to the coronavirus-induced theatre shutdown in many countries across the globe. it also features actors Chris Pine, Pedro Pascal and Kristen Wiig.

TRENDING

36 new COVID-19 cases in Sikkim, total rises to 63

Trump considering suspending H1B, other visas: report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will return, what’re the possibilities, get other updates

NZ signs digital economy partnership agreement with Chile and Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Water scarcity forces Pakhnachua villagers to consume contaminated water

With summer at its peak and amid the COVID-19 crisis, villagers of Pakhnachua, Dantewada, faced with an acute water crisis are forced to drink contaminated water from the underground water source. Recently Pakhnachua has become a new gram p...

TDP leader K Atchennaidu sent to 14 days remand

The ACB court here has ordered 14 days remand for TDP leader K Atchennaidu. The ACB Court Judge also ordered to provide Atchennaidu medical treatment due to his health condition.Advocate Posani Venkateawarlu told ANI over the phone that he ...

‘Matrix 4’ release pushed back to April 2022

Keanu Reeves-starrer Matrix 4 will now release on April 1, 2022 The fourth installment in the sci-fi franchise was earlier scheduled to bow out on May 21, 2021. The Warner Bros and Village Roadshow co-production, Matrix 4, is written an...

With one more death, COVID-19 fatalities rise to 54 in J&K

A 74-year-old retired doctor, who was COVID-19 positive, died at a hospital here, officials said on Saturday taking the number of fatalities due to coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir to 54. A retired doctor from Parray Pora area of the ci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020