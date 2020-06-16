Daisy Edgar-Jones can't believe success of 'Normal People'

"Normal People" breakout star Daisy Edgar-Jones says it's a bit surreal for her to comprehend the success of the show. Edgar-Jones and her co-star Paul Mescal have become popular after the BBC Three and Hulu series, based on author Sally Rooney's novel of the same name, opened to rave reviews and acclaim.

The series follows the relationship between Marianne Sheridan (Edgar-Jones) and Connell (Mescal), as they navigate adulthood from their final days in secondary school to their undergraduate years at Trinity College Dublin. "It's all on the phone so it sort of doesn't feel real. I turn my phone off and then I'm just inside, and my life isn't very different, so it's hard to comprehend that it really is that big ... We just can't believe the reaction," Edgar-Jones told Porter magazine. The 22-year-old said she has found a friend for life in Mescal.

"I feel very lucky to have met Paul through this process. He's a wonderful, wonderful person and a very giving actor. He'll be a friend for life," she said.