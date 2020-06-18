Left Menu
Shraddha Kapoor recalls conversations shared with 'Chhichhore' co-star Sushant Singh Rajput

"He was truly, one of a kind," said actor Shraddha Kapoor, on Thursday, while sharing her memories of the late actor and her 'Chhichhore' co-star Sushant Singh Rajput on Instagram.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 18:47 IST
Image shared by actor Shraddha Kapoor (Image source: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

"He was truly, one of a kind," said actor Shraddha Kapoor, on Thursday, while sharing her memories of the late actor and her 'Chhichhore' co-star Sushant Singh Rajput on Instagram. The demise of the 'Kai Po Che' actor has sent shock waves among celebrities and netizens alike, with many taking to the social media platforms to recall the times spent with Rajput.

Kapoor penned a heartfelt note remembering the person Rajput was, as she said someone who is "full of humility, intelligence, curiosity about life, seeing beauty in everything, everywhere! He danced to his own tune!" "Been trying to accept what has happened and coming to terms with it is very difficult. There is a huge void... Sushant...! Dearest Sush...!" her caption read.

Kapoor, who shared screen space with the late actor in the 2019 released movie 'Chhichhore', explained that she used to look forward to seeing him on set, and kept wondering about the next "captivating interaction" they would have. She revealed that they used to have conversations about the cosmos and life's philosophies. "Apart from being a wonderful co-actor who put his heart and soul into his work, he was at his core, an amazing person. He cared for people and wanted to see them happy. His kind smile, the conversations we had at shoot about the Cosmos, different philosophies, the moments we spent together, were filled with magical wonderment!" the 'Saaho' actor wrote.

Recalling her visit to his home with the whole movie gang, the 'Stree' actor added: "During a lovely musical and poetry filled get together at his home (he loved music and poetry), he showed me the moon from his telescope and I was so speechless that I could see it's exquisite beauty up close!! He wanted to share that feeling! Our Chhichhore gang went to his beautiful home in Pavna, where we were awestruck together with the peace and calm of the nature around us - he loved nature!" "He saw things through a kaleidoscopic lens and wanted to share that with everyone around him. He was mesmerised by the simplest things and would muse on them in a genius way...! He was truly, One of a kind... I'll miss you.. dearest Sush.. Shine on...," she added.

She also shared a photograph of a book that was gifted by Rajput to her with a special note. On Monday, Rajput was cremated in Mumbai at Vile Parle's Pawan Hans crematorium amidst heavy downpours and a small gathering of his relatives and close friends from the cinema industry.

Several Bollywood celebrities including Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Mukesh Chhabra, Vivek Oberoi, Varun Sharma, and others had arrived at the crematorium. Rajput had died of suicide at his Bandra residence by hanging himself on Sunday, as per the police. (ANI)

