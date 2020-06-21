Left Menu
Development News Edition

Salman requests fans to stand with Sushant's family: Loss of loved one extremely painful

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has appealed to his fans to extend support to Sushant Singh Rajput's family and admirers after a criminal complaint was filed against him for abetting the suicide of the late actor.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-06-2020 10:55 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 10:49 IST
Salman requests fans to stand with Sushant's family: Loss of loved one extremely painful
File photo Image Credit: IANS

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has appealed to his fans to extend support to Sushant Singh Rajput's family and admirers after a criminal complaint was filed against him for abetting the suicide of the late actor. Rajput, 34, was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

Earlier this week, a Muzaffarpur-based advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha filed a petition naming Bollywood bigwigs like Khan, producers Aditya Chopra, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali as accused. Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Khan asked his fans to understand the emotions Sushant's admirers were going through after his demise. "A request to all my fans to stand with Sushant's fans and not to go by the language and the curses used but to go with the emotion behind it. Please support and stand by his family and fans as the loss of a loved one is extremely painful," he wrote. Ojha had alleged that the heavyweights had tried to stall the career of the upcoming star. The Patna-born actor was known for films including "Kai Po Che!" , "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story" , "Chhichhore".

A couple of other filmmakers have also been named as co-accused in the case. A complaint was also filed before a court in Bihar on Saturday accusing actor Rhea Chakraborty of having abetted Rajput's suicide.

Rajput's death has reignited discussions around the struggle of survival in Bollywood, navigating cliques, particularly for outsiders..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Health News Roundup: U.S. finds alternative partners to WHO, except for polio: U.S. official; Brazil to exceed 1 million COVID-19 cases as virus rages and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Djokovic wins compliment from James for basketball skills

Novak Djokovic has charmed many over the years with his exploits on the tennis courts but the mens world number one now also has an admirer of his basketball skills in American great LeBron James. Djokovic, who has been busy organising an e...

Under Trump, 'You're fired!' even greets federal prosecutors

Former Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara had a snickering response to news that his successor as top federal prosecutor was stepping down from the job. Doesnt sound like stepping down, Bharara tweeted soon after the announcement was mad...

Salman requests fans to stand with Sushant's family: Loss of loved one extremely painful

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has appealed to his fans to extend support to Sushant Singh Rajputs family and admirers after a criminal complaint was filed against him for abetting the suicide of the late actor. Rajput, 34, was found dead ...

Discovered faith while shooting for 'Raanjhanaa': Swara Bhasker on film's seven year anniversary

On the seventh anniversary of her film Raanjhanaa, actor Swara Bhasker has recalled how she became spiritual and discovered faith while shooting for the Aanand L Rai directorialThe Varanasi-set love story featured Swara as Bindiya, childhoo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020