Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aditi Rao Hydari’s 'Sufiyum Sujatayum' to release on Amazon Prime Video in July

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari and Jayasurya-starrer Malayalam film "Sufiyum Sujatayum" is set to have its world premiere on July 3 on Amazon Prime Video, making it the first film in the language to have a direct-to-OTT release.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-06-2020 19:53 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 19:45 IST
Aditi Rao Hydari’s 'Sufiyum Sujatayum' to release on Amazon Prime Video in July
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari and Jayasurya-starrer Malayalam film "Sufiyum Sujatayum" is set to have its world premiere on July 3 on Amazon Prime Video, making it the first film in the language to have a direct-to-OTT release. The musical love story joins a host of other titles across Hindi, Tamil and Telugu acquired by Amazon Prime Video to have a digital release. While Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer "Gulabo Sitabo" , helmed by Shoojit Sircar, hit the platform earlier this month, Vidya Balan's "Shakuntala Devi" biopic is scheduled to directly head to the streamer in near future, avoiding a theatrical release owing to the nationwide lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic

"Sufiyum Sujatayum" marks Aditi's return to the Malayalam film industry, 14 years after her big screen debut with "Prajapathi" , co-starring Mammootty. Sharing the poster on Instagram, the "Padmaavat" wrote that she was "super excited" that the film is heading direct to the digital platform. "Sufiyum Sujatayum" is backed by actor-producer Vijay Babu through his banner Friday Film House

"Proud to announce the launch of marketing activities and the release date of 'Sufiyum Sujatayum', the first ever Malayalam movie to release through OTT. The movie will be released amazon prime from July 3 2020," Babu wrote on Instagram. "Sufiyum Sujatayum" is shot by cinematographer Anu Moothedath and edited by Deepu Joseph. Composer M Jayachandran has given the film's score while Hari Narayan has penned the lyrics. The film is executive produced by Vinay Babu. Since the nationwide lockdown was announced in March, theatres have remained shut, resulting in delay in the release of many completed films. While some filmmakers decided to wait for the lockdown to lift and theatres to reopen, many, like Sircar, opted for a digital release, inviting ire of theatre owners and exhibitors.

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 testing in Maharashtra has doubled, says Tope

The number of COVID-19 test laboratories in Maharashtra has increased to 103 and the count of tests per million in the state has now doubled, Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Monday. According to an official statement here, Tope s...

COVID-19: Gratified supply chains between India-Saudi Arabia have been maintained, says Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday spoke to his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud and said he is gratified that supply chains between the two countries are being maintained even during the COVID-19 periodHe also said...

Nigerian doctors suspend strike over benefits to hold talks

Resident doctors in Nigerian public hospitals have suspended a strike they began last week in which they demanded better benefits, including the provision of more protective equipment, as they battle the coronavirus, the union said on Monda...

Tearful Mexican cartel chief threatens government after mother's detention

One of the most wanted Mexican cartel leaders threatened the government and his arch-foes in highly unusual video messages, including one where he can be seen fighting back tears after his mother was detained over the weekend. Jose El Marro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020