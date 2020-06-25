Left Menu
Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara' to release on Disney+ Hotstar

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last completely shot film 'Dil Bechara' will hit the digital platform Disney+ Hotstar skipping theatrical release.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 15:20 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 15:20 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara' to release on Disney+ Hotstar
Poster of the film 'Dil Bechara' (Image Source: Twitter).

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last completely shot film 'Dil Bechara' will hit the digital platform Disney+ Hotstar skipping theatrical release. The digital streaming service shared a new poster of the film on Twitter announcing that it will premiere on July 24.

"A story of love, hope, and endless memories. Celebrating the late #SushantSinghRajput's legacy that will be etched in the minds of all and cherished forever. #DilBechara coming to everyone on July 24," tweeted Disney+ Hotstar. Additionally, the film will be available to everyone for free including the ones who have not subscribed to the streaming service as a mark of tribute to Sushant's love for cinema.

"For the love of Sushant and his love for cinema, the movie will be available to all subscribers and non-subscribers," the tweet by the streaming service further read. The new poster features the departed actor sitting while Sanjana Sanghi is seen resting her hands and head on his shoulder.

Directed by Rajput's close friend Mukesh Chhabra, the romantic flick is adapted from the famous novel 'The Fault In Our Stars' by John Green and will also see actor Saif Ali Khan in a special appearance. The flick was originally slated for May 8 theatre release but it could not see the light of the day due to the shuttering of cinemas owing to coronavirus crisis. (ANI)

