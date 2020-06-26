Peaky Blinders Season 6 production updates, Will Tommy find a love? Get other updates

When is Peaky Blinders Season 6 going to be released? This is a million-dollar question. Some sources are saying that the sixth season may be released in between March and April next year. The release is subjected to alter for multiple times as the world's health condition is very poor.

The release date of Peaky Blinders Season 6 has not been confirmed and BBC One is yet to take the initiative. In our last previous articles we have discussed many things such as Natasha O'Keeffe's comeback as Lizzie Stark, her relationship with Tommy Shelby, pub worker Micky's betrayal, Michael Grays' role as a villain and many more.

Will Peaky Blinders Season 6 focus on Tommy's lover? According to Express, Season 6 of Peaky Blinders will not see Tommy finding his love once again. Steven Knight, the show creator and writer revealed Tommy's life will not be easier in the upcoming season. He further told the series lovers that Tommy would not be able to find love.

Many fans may be thinking why Tommy will not find his love in Peaky Blinders Season 6. According to Knight, "He just knows he's free because he's confronted death to that extent. And that's what I think makes him vulnerable because he does have that torment inside that he has to suppress and in order to suppress it, he has to not feel certain things."

"When Grace came along, deliberately named Grace, he had to open some of those locked doors, let some of those things out. And it was tempting to give him that sort of happiness with Grace but I just think if he ever finds contentment then the thing that makes him extraordinary will probably go away," he said.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 doesn't have an official release date. The production was halted for China-sponsored coronavirus pandemic. According to some sources, the series makers are planning to resume production under newly issued filming guidelines. They may resume production in August this year.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.